Source: Stage set for Zanu-PF provincial elections | The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu/Vusumuzi Dube, Sunday News Reporters

FORMER war veterans leader Cde Jabulani Sibanda is eyeing a return to the ruling Zanu-PF leadership after submitting his curriculum vitae for consideration to contest for the party’s Bulawayo provincial chairperson position.

Cde Sibanda was readmitted into the revolutionary party three years ago following a successful application together with other members that were previously expelled. Cde Sibanda at some point also served as the party’s chairman for the Bulawayo Province.

In an interview with Sunday News, Cde Sibanda could neither confirm nor deny the reports saying he was not yet prepared to talk on the issue.

“I am not talking about that issue for now, but when I am prepared to comment I will inform you,” he said.

However, party sources revealed that indeed the vibrant former war veterans’ leader had submitted his papers for consideration.

The province will be holding a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting today where all those that submitted their curriculum vitaes will be announced.

Cde Mabutho Moyo the Deputy Secretary for Administration in the Youth League confirmed the scheduled PCC.

“What I can confirm for now is that the CVs have been submitted of which we will know the names of those that submitted during tomorrow’s (today) PCC,” said Cde Moyo.

In Matabeleland North, the party will also today be holding its final PCC.

Incumbent chairperson, Cde Richard Moyo, who is reportedly seeking re-election and is expected to face former Tsholotsho District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson and Senator, Cde Believe Gaule Ncube confirmed the PCC meeting saying everything was going well with potential candidates having submitted their CVs on Friday and yesterday.

“Everything is going well, we are happy with the progress so far, we begun on Friday and we are ending the whole process today (Saturday). We shall be holding our final PCC tomorrow (today) before the provincial elections,” said Cde Moyo.

Meanwhile, preparations for the ruling party’s provincial elections are at an advanced stage with vetting set to start taking place following the successful holding of PCC meetings and submission of CVs for aspiring candidates having been closed last Friday.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the party will receive CVs that were submitted by the contestants tomorrow at the party headquarters but said it was work in progress.

Various provinces held PCC meetings yesterday and some today where they are finalising the processes.

“There are Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meetings going on around the provinces today (Saturday) and tomorrow (today), so I can’t comment until they finish their work on Sunday. On Monday they will be bringing their CVs to Harare so it is only when we get their reports that I can make a comment. At the moment its work in progress so I have not made any observations,” said Cde Bimha in a telephone interview.

Provinces were instructed to complete district elections today and that all aspiring candidates for the position of provincial chairpersons, chairwomen and youth chairpersons must have submitted the CVs by last Friday.

Cde Bimha also instructed that provinces should submit a list of polling centres by today and also highlighting the need for provinces to ensure that members that are contesting and voting should be paid up members.

The party said provinces would be tasked with supervising elections in other provinces and should select competent members who will serve as presiding and polling officers in the host provinces.

Turning to the youths, it was stressed that those that wish to contest for the positions must be 35 years and below.

Final dates for the polls are expected to be announced after the vetting of candidates who submitted their CVs is completed.