Source: Stalker threatens ex-lover with death – The Standard

A Harare man told a magistrate that his ex-girlfriend was stalking him, and threatening him with death.

Paxton Mandikonza said he has never known any peace since he separated from Samantha Mazire.

“Ever since she knew about my new relationship she has been sending me scary messages warning me not to go out alone at night saying that she has plans to send hitmen on me,” Mandikonza said .

“She saw me with my new girlfriend in my car and started calling me names and insulting me using obscene language.

“Thereafter she came to my house and broke a window.

“I tried to stop her from harassing me and she cut me with a broken glass on the arm.”

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted Mandikonza the protection order against Mazire.