Source: Stanbic Bank invests USD100,000 in tree restoration
The signing ceremony, held last Wednesday (May 27) at Stanbic Bank head office in Harare, unveiled plans to plant 40,000 indigenous trees in Hurungwe District over the next three years, directly supporting 40 smallholder farmers and strengthening rural livelihoods.
This initiative forms part of the Blue Roots Initiative, a Standard Bank Group sustainability programme aimed at planting one million trees across Africa in recognition of the nearly one million business clients served by the Group.
Speaking at the ceremony, Patson Mahatchi, Stanbic head of Business and Commercial Banking, underscored the importance of the initiative for both the environment and the agricultural economy.
“This initiative is not only about environmental restoration, but it is also about strengthening the foundation of Zimbabwe’s agricultural economy, which includes our environment and our farmers,” he said.
Mahatchi emphasised that the partnership would ensure rural communities participate meaningfully in the agricultural value chain.
“This partnership with My Trees brings these priorities together by supporting the planting of over 40,000 indigenous trees. We are addressing environmental sustainability, which is a very key part for us as a bank,” he added.
Neeta Joshi, Stanbic Bank head of Legal and Governance, described the programme as a defining moment in the bank’s sustainability agenda.
“This moment represents an important step forward in our sustainability journey. It is more than the signing of an agreement. It is the affirmation of a shared responsibility to leave the environment stronger, healthier and more resilient for future generations,” she said.
Highlighting the broader impact, Joshi added that reforestation is not simply about planting trees.
“It is about restoring ecosystems, protecting water sources, improving biodiversity, supporting livelihoods and contributing meaningfully to climate resilience and carbon sequestration. Every tree planted represents an investment in the future.”
The programme has been designed to run over a three‑year period, with careful monitoring to ensure that the trees thrive and deliver lasting benefits.
Each planting will be tracked for survival over 36 months, ensuring high survival rates, underscoring the commitment to long‑term environmental restoration and measurable impact.
The initiative is designed to reverse land degradation, restore soil health and recover biodiversity, while aligning with sustainable agriculture practises.
Dr Rory Pilossof, country director of My Trees Trust, celebrated the partnership as a milestone in scaling up reforestation efforts.
“Forty thousand trees are amazing and it’s really a wonderful commitment but it’s just the start. I know we’re going to build something here that is long term and that is going to achieve those targets such as sustainability, helping the environment, and helping people.
You can’t do one without the other and they’ve got to come together in a way that’s endurable and long term,” he said.
He also pointed to the potential of carbon credit generation to transform rural livelihoods.
“If we can make the carbon project work, if we can get carbon credit generation to happen, if we can actually make a viable project that’s not just planting the trees but delivering livelihood too, it’s going to change the nature of people’s lives in the rural areas,” he added.
This initiative creates sustainable income streams for rural households while promoting climate-smart agricultural practices by linking environmental restoration with community empowerment.
The partnership between Stanbic Bank and My Trees Trust signals a new era of corporate responsibility in Zimbabwe, where financial institutions are not only financing growth but actively shaping a sustainable future.
Stanbic Bank’s USD100,000 investment demonstrates its commitment to long-term partnerships that drive both economic and environmental resilience.
“We are committed to be more than a family institution, but a long-term partner. Today’s ceremony is a clear demonstration of that commitment,” Mahatchi added.
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