Source: ZANU-PF cannot punish MPs who vote against CAB3 when the deed has already been done
The declaration by ZANU-PF legal secretary Ziyambi Ziyambi that voting on the Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill, or CAB 3, will be conducted through an open show of hands is a loud, trembling confession of absolute panic.
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If the ruling establishment truly possessed the total internal unity and overwhelming public mandate they claim, they would gladly welcome a secret ballot.
Instead, this crude imposition of a public vote exposes a leadership deeply terrified of its own backbenchers, relying entirely on raw, visual intimidation to force compliance.
This desperate maneuver strips away the illusion of cohesion and lays bare a profound executive fear that, given the shield of anonymity, their own lawmakers would reject this sweeping assault on the supreme law.
It is a direct challenge to the conscience and courage of ZANU-PF legislators, presenting them with a historic opportunity to shatter the illusion of total control.
Heavy-handed party discipline relies entirely on a psychological trap of fear, forcing members of Parliament to choose between immediate personal survival and their fundamental duty to the nation.
Ziyambi’s hollow rhetoric about public accountability is a transparent euphemism for political blackmail, designed to freeze individual lawmakers into submission.
The party uses the immediate threat of Section 129(1)(k)—the recall mechanism—as a political gun to the head, gambling that no individual MP will dare risk financial ruin or political isolation.
However, this overreliance on raw intimidation reveals a critical structural vulnerability that a brave, coordinated block of lawmakers can exploit.
The power of the party whip is not absolute; it is an illusion that survives only as long as compliance is maintained.
The exact moment a decisive faction of ZANU-PF MPs refuses to raise their hands for CAB 3, the power dynamics of the entire state will shift overnight.
Crucially, the heavily feared party consequences and threats of censure can only come after the deed has already been done and CAB 3 is decisively defeated on the floor of Parliament.
The leadership cannot punish a rebellion that has not yet materialized, meaning the threats of the establishment are completely toothless until a vote is tallied.
This timing reality provides ZANU-PF MPs with a golden window of opportunity.
The regime cannot retroactively alter a failed vote, nor can it easily mass-purge a majority that has just broken its power base.
Therefore, rather than being paralyzed by what might happen tomorrow, lawmakers must realize that they hold the ultimate tactical advantage today.
They have the power to strike a decisive blow first, ensuring that the heavy hand of the state is paralyzed before it can ever swing back in retribution.
This structural advantage means our MPs must finally summon the bravery required to stand resolutely with the people and completely kill this highly unpopular Bill.
The immense moral weight of what is at stake must serve as the ultimate motivating factor for these lawmakers to defy the party line and break the chains of sycophancy.
They are being called upon to halt a blatant attempt to subvert the Constitution, particularly the flagrant circumvention of Section 328, which strictly demands a national referendum when an amendment extends the length of time a person may hold or occupy any public office.
When an ambitious executive attempts to deny citizens this sacred right, the constitutional and moral obligation of an elected representative is to rebel.
Defying a tyrannical party directive is not an act of treason; it is the highest form of patriotism and a defense of the sovereign will of the Zimbabwean populace.
Furthermore, these MPs have absolutely no legitimate reason to fear subsequent reprisals, because the historic act of killing CAB 3 will instantly shatter and weaken the very factions threatening them with the whip today.
The power of party enforcers is not permanent or self-sustaining; it depends entirely on the success and perceived invincibility of their central political project.
The moment that project fails, the entire facade of absolute authority cracks.
Once CAB 3 is defeated, it will trigger the immediate and irreversible fall of those pushing for it today, completely breaking their grip on the party machinery and the state apparatus.
A leadership that suffers such a humiliating, public defeat on the floor of Parliament cannot command obedience, nor can it maintain the loyalty of the security structures that prop it up.
This imminent collapse of the authoritarian faction will automatically leave the anti-CAB 3 forces within ZANU-PF in total, unassailable control of the party structures.
The political vacuum created by the defeat of the Bill will naturally be filled by the progressive elements who stood against this executive overreach, completely shifting the internal balance of power.
In the end, those brave MPs who decide to stand with the people will not only successfully retain their seats under a reconstituted, reformed party leadership, but they will be viewed as magnificent heroes by the citizens of Zimbabwe.
By saving the nation from a constitutional crisis, they will earn a bulletproof shield of popular legitimacy that transcends partisan divisions, ensuring that the people enthusiastically and overwhelmingly vote for them again in 2028.
They are thus assured of incumbency not just until 2030, as under CAB3, but until 2033.
Therefore, the path of defiance is not a journey toward political martyrdom, but the ultimate act of strategic self-preservation and national salvation.
The choice confronting ZANU-PF parliamentarians is simple: remain passive accomplices in the dismantling of the republic’s foundational law, or step forward as the vanguard of its defense.
By executing this decisive internal revolt, they hold the power to dismantle a regime of fear at its weakest point, proving that no whip can control a hand guided by the sovereign will of the people.
When the final history of this era is written, the lawmakers who find the resolve to cast down CAB 3 will not be remembered as casualties of a party purge.
They will endure forever as the courageous architects of a reformed political landscape, protected by the unyielding gratitude of a nation that they chose to save.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
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