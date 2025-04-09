‘State Attorneys must uphold rule of law’

Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabiza (left) addresses delegates at the official opening of the State Attorneys Training Workshop in Glen Lorne, Harare, on Monday. — Picture: Charles Muchakagara.

Freeman Razemba-Senior Reporter

THE Attorney-General, Mrs Virginia Mabiza, has challenged State Attorneys to continue contributing significantly to the country’s legal system and governance by defending the rule of law and preserving constitutional integrity.

The State Attorneys are attending a six-day training programme, which started in Harare on Monday and is aimed at equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to serve with excellence, professionalism and commitment.

Judges from the Judicial Service Commission are also part of the programme.

“This programme marks an essential step in equipping our State Attorneys with the necessary knowledge and skills to serve with excellence, professionalism and dedication. It is designed to benefit newly appointed officers and those already serving, ensuring that all State Attorneys remain well-versed in evolving legal frameworks and best practices,” she said.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Judicial Service Commission and especially the Judicial Training Institute of Zimbabwe (JTIZ) for their steadfast support in facilitating this vital training,” she said.

Mrs Mabiza said this initiative reflects their collective commitment to enhancing the capacity of legal professionals, reinforcing the administration of justice, and upholding the rule of law with integrity and efficiency.

“As you embark on your journey as State Attorneys, you are presented with an exciting opportunity to apply your legal knowledge in a meaningful and impactful way, particularly in light of the crucial responsibilities outlined in Section 114 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” she said.

“This section articulates the key functions entrusted to the Office of the Attorney General, including acting as the principal legal adviser to the Government, representing the State in civil and constitutional proceedings, and drafting legislation.

“Furthermore, the Office of the Attorney General is tasked with promoting, protecting, and upholding the rule of law while defending the public interest. These constitutional duties are further reinforced by the provisions of the Attorney General’s Office Act [Chapter 7:19], which provides the statutory framework for the effective functioning and administration of the Office.

“By taking on this crucial responsibility, you, as State Attorneys, will contribute significantly to our country’s legal system and governance by defending the rule of law and preserving constitutional integrity.”

Mrs Mabiza said their work will be essential in ensuring that Government actions align with constitutional and legal principles, contributing directly to the continued growth and development of Zimbabwe.

She said the importance of reskilling and upskilling for State Attorneys cannot be overstated.

“In a dynamic legal environment, it is crucial that our legal professionals continuously update their skills to keep pace with changes in laws, technologies, and global best practices,” she said.

“This training programme is an essential step in ensuring that State Attorneys are not only proficient in their current roles, but are also equipped to tackle emerging legal challenges with confidence and expertise.

“By investing in your professional development, we are fostering a culture of continuous improvement within the Office of the Attorney General, enabling you to deliver legal services that meet the highest standards of excellence.

“In addition, progressive self-improvement is a cornerstone of professional success, particularly in the legal field. As State Attorneys, your commitment to self-growth is vital in an ever-changing and often challenging legal landscape. I encourage you to embrace a mindset of lifelong learning, where you actively seek opportunities to enhance your legal knowledge, refine your skills, and broaden your perspectives.”

She said this ongoing commitment to self-improvement will not only serve them in their personal career development, but will also strengthen the overall effectiveness of the Office of the Attorney General and its role in the administration of justice.

Mrs Mabiza said the collaborative synergies between the Judicial Service Commission and the Office of the Attorney General are key to the overall advancement of our legal system.

“This partnership underscores our shared goal of improving the quality of legal services within Zimbabwe’s public sector,” she said.

“I am reliably informed that this programme has been carefully structured to cover key aspects of your work, ranging from drafting of pleadings to trial advocacy techniques.”