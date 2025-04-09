Source: Zebra Kiss bus overturns near Marongora, multiple injuries reported –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE (NewsDay Live) – A Zebra Kiss bus traveling from Harare to Lusaka was last night involved in an accident few kilometers before Marongora, near Chirundu.

The bus veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, leaving many passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to nearby health centres in Karoi and Chirundu for medical assistance.

The Harare-Chirundu highway has a history of accidents due to its poor condition, characterized by deep potholes.

In 2017, a King Lion bus crashed into a tree near Nyamakate, killing 43 people and injuring 24 others. The driver was accused of speeding. This incident led to widespread calls for improved road safety measures and stricter regulations.

In 2023, a similar incident occurred when a Zebra Kiss bus traveling from Zambia was involved in an accident near Maningwa Mountain, resulting in 13 serious injuries and 43 minor injuries. The driver was believed to have been speeding and lost control of the bus while trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle. Most of the passengers were sleeping when the accident occurred.

“I was sitting in the back of the bus and did not see what happened, but I heard a loud screeching sound followed by a crash,” said passenger, Munyaradzi Hwenje. “I was shaken but managed to get out of the bus on my own. Seeing the others injured was heartbreaking.”

The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals, and their conditions vary from stable to critical.

“I was driving behind the bus and saw it swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle,” said an eyewitness, “The bus lost control and plunged into the ditch. It was a terrifying sight.”

Tafadzwa Goliath, President for the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ), expressed concern over the recent spate of bus accidents on Zimbabwe’s roads. “We are deeply disturbed by the frequency of these accidents, which are often caused by a combination of factors including speeding, poor road conditions, and inadequate vehicle maintenance,” Goliath said. “We call on the relevant authorities to take urgent action to address these issues and ensure that our roads are safe for all users.”

The government has implemented various initiatives to improve road safety, including stricter regulations and increased enforcement. However, more needs to be done to address the root causes of these accidents and prevent further tragedies. The community is demanding increased safety measures to prevent such accidents from happening again.