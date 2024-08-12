Stay on, Apostolic Christian Council urges President 

Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) president Archbishop Edgar Maireva said it was his organisation’s wish for the President Mnangagwa to remain in office up to 2030.

George Maponga-Masvingo Bureau

Calls for President Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 continue to swell, with the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) adding its voice last week.

The move will enable the President to see through his vision of transforming the country into an upper-middle income society by 2030.

Several Zanu PF provinces and affiliates have already begged President Mnangagwa to remain in office up to 2030.

“As the ACCZ we are overwhelmingly in support of President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership and we want him to continue in office until 2030 because he has demonstrated that he is a capable and caring leader who is leading the country towards becoming an upper-middle income economy by 2030,” said Archbishop Maireva.

“We want President Mnangagwa to see through his Vision 2030 and so we are saying he should be in office in 2030 and we are overwhelmingly behind his continued leadership as ACCZ.

“President Mnangagwa has done a lot for this country in a very short space of time and we, as ACCZ, say he should see through his Vision 2030.”

Archbishop Maireva also said his organisation was fully behind the Second Republic for allowing freedom of worship.

ACCZ national chairman Bishop Lyphet Nhaudzashe Matenda weighed in saying President Mnangagwa was a God-given leader who deserves everyone’s prayers.