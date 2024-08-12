Summer cropping season preparations begin 

The plan for the coming 2024-2025 summer season focuses on food and feed crops, oilseeds and industrial crops, for both local consumption and export.- File picture.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

Preparations for the next summer cropping season have started, with the Government targeting cereal production of over 3,2 million tonnes from 2,5 million hectares to ensure national food security and rebuild reserves.

In its summer plan, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development indicated that the focus was on increased production.

The plan comes on the backdrop of an El Nino-ravaged 2023-2024 summer season and the prediction of better rainfall, given the increasing probability of a La Nina phenomenon in the next summer season and attendant better rains.

The plan for the coming 2024-2025 summer season focuses on food and feed crops, oilseeds and industrial crops, for both local consumption and export.

The target is to increase production of cereals from about 750 000 tonnes produced during the 2023-2024 summer season to over 3,2 million tonnes.

The area under cereals is also expected to increase only marginally from about 2,3 million hectares during the 2023-2024 summer season to 2,5 million ha, with the production jump coming from far higher yields in a post-drought season.

Maize production is expected to increase from about 635 000 tonnes in the last summer season to 2,7 million tonnes through the maize yield almost doubling, rising from 0,8 tonnes per hectare to 1,5 tonnes per ha.

The yield for traditional grains is expected to increase from an average of 180 kilogrammes per hectare during the last summer season to 800 kilogrammes per ha.

The 2024-2025 summer plan also targets production of adequate oil seed to generate 97 700 megalitres of oil from cotton, sunflower and soybean.

Pfumvudza/Intwasa, the Climate-Proofed Presidential Input Support Scheme, is targeting to support 1,8 million households from communal, A1, small-scale commercial farming, old resettlement and peri-rural households for the production of cereals, oilseeds and legumes.

For marketing of crops, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) will buy all summer crops financed under the Presidential Input Programme and the Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA) scheme and guarantees to buy as a buyer of last resort all crops offered by self-financed farmers, although that group can approach other buyers.

Contractors, who have funded farmers, can also arrange to sell their crops to the GMB.

All contractors are obliged to buy back their contracted crops at market prices.

Experts also urged farmers to prepare adequately for inputs such as seeds and fertilisers and to consider other agronomic practices such as weeding and suggested that farmers might need to consider herbicides to control weeds.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said farmers must prepare adequately for the upcoming season to maximise production and boost their incomes.

“Farmers must adequately prepare so that they produce good results to realise good harvest so that Zimbabwe becomes food self-sufficient. Inputs should be secured on time,” he said.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president Mr Victor Mariranyika urged growers to buy inputs on time and work hard to maximise production in the next season. He said there is a need to factor the costs of production into final sale prices so their costs are covered and profit margins remain unchanged.

He said preparations for the summer season were underway despite some challenges. “Preparations are underway although some farmers are finding it difficult to acquire inputs because of exorbitant prices charged by some suppliers. However, we encourage farmers to continue working hard so that they continue sustaining themselves. Most farmers are waiting to receive the Pfumvudza programme (inputs).”

CBZ agro yield chief operations manager Mr Simba Mhungu said the bank had secured inputs for the summer season adding that farmers should procure them on time.

“We are ready to assist the Government of Zimbabwe to unlock value. Inputs for summer are now available. We don’t even charge you interest until November when the rain comes or until you start planting. We are also going to buy the entire crop in cash.

He also said the bank will also finance irrigation infrastructure.

Recently, AFC head of operations and business development Mr Dzorai Mudavanhu said modern technology critical in mechanising agriculture to increase productivity was available for farmers.

“We have a wide range of products to choose from AFC Leasing Company and access even at whatever level and whatever activities you will be doing. In Zimbabwe or Africa we are the biggest contractor. We have soil conservative equipment, ploughs, disc harrows, planters, shellers and trucks for logistics purposes,” he said.

FSG logistics manager Mr Ngoni Kandeya said the fertilsier company was well prepared for the summer season and is currently producing 1 500 tonnes of fertilisers per day.

“We are ahead in terms of production, mobilisation and financing, so we are now at the distribution part of the process. We have commenced distributing basal fertiliser for the Presidential Input Scheme and other related programmes.”

Valley Seeds said it is ready to support farmers with a variety of seed for maize and traditional grains that grow well in semi-arid regions.

ARDA board chairman Mr Ivan Craig urged farmers to have their soil tested for PH.

He also said farmers should position themselves to produce good harvests.

“You should practice good preparation to acquire better yields. Soil testing is very critical.“Health and fitness of farmers is required for one to increase production. There is nothing wrong with exercising,” he said.

Farmers were also warned to watch out for livestock diseases and urged to stock up on dipping chemicals and ensure consistent dipping.

Securing inputs early was also recommended for farmers to avoid the last-minute rush. Agriculture is the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy contributing immensely to gross domestic product and is also one of the major foreign currency earners after mining.

The sector provides employment and income directly and indirectly for about 70 percent of the population, supplies 65 percent of the raw materials required in local industries as well as contributing to total export earnings, mostly through tobacco and horticulture.

Agriculture is also key in the pursuit of growth of the rural economy as the sector is up to four times more powerful at reducing poverty than any other sector.