Source: Stick to your mandate, Govt tells election observers – #Asakhe – CITE

Government has warned election observer missions and individuals to abide by the election code of conduct, as the country on Monday welcomed some observers from across the world ahead of next month’s harmonised elections.

Speaking at a ceremony to welcome observers in Harare, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said government sincerely hopes that no mischief makers will try to damage the “peaceful and democratic nation’s” agenda.

The meeting which was attended by line ministries, local and foreign observers, diplomatic corps and other stakeholders, was meant to give an update on the state of preparedness for Zimbabwe’s harmonised elections, scheduled to take place on the 23rd of next month.

“On 23 August 2023, the electorate will choose its leaders at both local and national levels. All Observer Missions and Diplomatic Missions are welcome to observe the elections, and I wish to underscore that you are free to make your observations and recommendations in an impartial manner. I assure you that we have nothing to hide as we have conducted free and fair elections since attaining independence in 1980.

“Let me welcome the observers who are already in the country. I hope you are enjoying the hospitality of our people and the beautiful weather that Zimbabwe is renowned for.

“My Ministry stands ready to receive observer missions from all over the world, who wish to contribute to our democratic processes. We urge all observers to familiarise themselves with the Code of Conduct for Election Observers and all requirements for accreditation with ZEC, before embarking on their Missions,” said Ziyambi.

He said the engagement was meant to address some teething challenges as well as attend to some grey areas.

He said Government was committed to delivering free, fair, transparent and credible elections and that the peace and tranquillity that is prevailing will continue during and after the election period.

Minister Ziyambi urged Zimbabweans to be law-abiding and peace-loving.

President Mnangagwa proclaimed 23 August as the election date and this was followed by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission last month inviting observers to register.

The minister said it was pertinent to note that the forthcoming elections will be held under new electoral boundaries gazetted by Mnangagwa on 20 February 2023.

“I wish to say to you all, that you are an important part of us as a country and therefore it is imperative that you participate in every stage of this important process, guided by mutual respect.

Ziyambi said the upcoming elections are vital to the Mnangagwa administration which is pushing an agenda of engagement, re-engagement and reaffirmation.

Applications for accreditation as election observers are still open until 18 August 2023.

Local observers are expected to pay US$10 each to observe the election while those from the African continent pay US$100.

Observers from foreign embassies in Zimbabwe pay US$300 while those from any country outside Africa pay US$400.

Accredited local journalists pay US$10 while those from the region pay US$100.