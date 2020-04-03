Source: Stolen solar panels recovered | The Herald

Runesu Gwidi Masvingo Correspondent

Police here have arrested a syndicate of alleged criminals who stole 38 solar panels worth $280 000 from communal farmers and irrigation schemes in the province.

The suspects had been on the prowl since last December and their arrest followed a special operation by a crack team of detectives to recover 46 panels that were recently stolen in Masvingo.

Officer Commanding Masvingo District Criminal Investigation Department Detective Chief Inspector Weston Muchedzi said detectives were still hunting for the outstanding stolen panels.

He said the panels were stolen mainly from solar-powered irrigation schemes in the province and, in a few cases, from individuals.

“Luck smiled on our intelligence network teams when an informant called them saying he had given a lift to two suspects along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway. The suspects stopped the informant somewhere along the highway and collected a wrapped solar panel from a nearby bush.

“Acting on the information, detectives then intercepted the vehicle and arrested two suspects in Masvingo City on March 26. They arrested two more suspects at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita,” said Chief Inspector Muchedzi.

Police have since identified the owners of the solar panels and the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were behind a spate of robberies committed across the province.

They allegedly admitted to targeting specific solar-powered irrigation schemes. Police are now focusing on the recovery of the eight remaining panels.