Source: Student dies, 15 others injured in Nyanga bus crash -Newsday Zimbabwe

ONE student from Nyangani High School in Nyanga died on the spot while 15 others were injured after a minibus carrying them to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s meeting at Magamba Training Centre in Mutasa district overturned along the Mutare-Juliasdale Road on Thursday.

According to police, the Toyota Hiace vehicle veered off the road and landed on its side, killing one of the students on the spot.

“The body of the victim is at Bonda Mission Hospital for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital and Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital,” said police in a statement

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred in Rusape on Wednesday.

An unknown motorist struck and killed a yet-to-be-identified man before fleeing the scene at the 182-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway.

The victim’s body was taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem .