Source: US$139m needed for drought assistance -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE World Food Programme (WFP) says it requires US$139 million to effectively support affected communities as the peak of hunger season, January to March 2025, approaches.

Zimbabwe is currently facing strong El Niño-induced drought impact which started in December 2023 and resulted in poor harvest.

During the drought Zimbabwe urgently requires lifesaving, life-sustaining assistance and protection support, as well as livelihood support.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since appealed for US$3 billion from well-wishers in a bid to marshal resources and avert possible starvation.

In their latest country brief report, WFP appealed for financial support.

“As the peak of the hunger season approaches [January to March 2025] and commodity availability remains limited, urgent additional resources are essential to meet escalating needs,” the report read.

“WFP’s El Niño response — comprising lean season assistance, urban cash transfers, and nutrition interventions in both urban and rural areas —still requires US$139 million to effectively support affected communities.”

Meanwhile, WFP said it was assisting 62 455 in urban areas with US$13 per person per month in five urban domains through cash assistance to help cushion the impacts of drought and increased food needs.

“WFP is layering cash-based transfers with resilience-building activities to promote long-term self-reliance while also utilising the urban cash assistance platform to support gender-transformative actions through the Stopping Abuse and Female Exploitation programme.”

In September, WFP also revealed that it successfully assisted 269 514 people out of a total of 272 787 in Buhera, Mwenezi and Mangwe with funding received from WFP’s Africa Risk Capacity replica policy payout.

“In September, WFP and partners assisted 12 424 refugees and asylum seekers at Tongogara Refugee Settlement. Of these, 12 185 persons of concern received hybrid assistance comprising US$7 and 13kg of maize meal per person per month, while an additional 239 new arrivals received a complete in-kind basket.”

WFP also said the food assistance for assets (FFA) programme was set to be completed this month.

“The 2024 cycle of the FFA programme is scheduled to be completed in November. Asset creation is ongoing in Kariba, Chiredzi and Zvishavane districts under the FFA programme, where WFP, in collaboration with the government, is working with 14 125 people to restore degraded ecosystems, develop nutrition gardens and provide training sessions to strengthen their capacities.

“This includes market linkages using the smallholder horticulture empowerment and promotion approach in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and JICA [Japan International Cooperation Agency].”