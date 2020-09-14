Source: Student leader up for public violence | The Herald

Court Correspondent

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Takudzwa Ngadziore appeared in court on Friday on allegations of demonstrating at Impala Car Rental premises in Harare with intentions of causing public violence.

Ngadziore (22) was facing charges of participating in a public gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

He was remanded in custody to today.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti told the court that on September 8, the accused who was in the company of about 20 people who are still at large, went to Impala Car Rental along Chiremba Road in four vehicles.

On arrival they waved placards denouncing the company for allegedly facilitating an abduction. The court heard that the demonstrators chanted slogans, while whistling and filming the event.

As a result of the accused’s actions Impala Car Rental company employees remained in their offices as they feared for their lives.