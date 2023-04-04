Survey on preferred housing in Zimbabwe, launche

Source: Survey on preferred housing in Zimbabwe, launched | The Chronicle

Picture: Victor Maphosa

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities in partnership with the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) has embarked on a Market Survey to determine the nature and preferred types of housing that are required by citizens.

According to the questionnaire, respondents are requested to indicate their monthly income in US dollars, percentage of income taken by rentals, their current home ownership status and preferred type of housing.

The preferred type of housing range from stand alone, high-rise apartment flats, duplex flats and garden flats.

Access to affordable and decent accommodation is a critical component of the Government’s vision to create an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The launch of the Zimbabwe National Human Settlement Policy by President Mnangagwa set the tone for the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities to operationalise the policy in partnership with the private sector.

Zimbabwe has a national housing backlog of around 1,5 million units and targets to deliver 1,2 million units by 2030 and part of the vision is to change the face of Zimbabwe by building modern houses that are sustainable and environmentally friendly.

The Government has set a target to deliver 220 000 housing units by 2025 leveraging on partnerships with the private sector and new technologies in the human settlement sector.

IDBZ bank was established through the IDBZ Act (Chapter 24:14) to champion sustainable infrastructure development in Zimbabwe through mobilisation of resources, capacity building, knowledge generation and sharing in support of national efforts for inclusive socio-economic development.