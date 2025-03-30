Suspect bites police officer’s leg 

The 42-year-old Khangelani Khumalo was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts last Thursday and appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware, who remanded him in custody to April 1.

There was drama in Plumtree’s Dingumuzi township where a man who resisted arrest after destroying a friend’s property ended up biting a cop on his leg.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged that on March 21, the suspect went to his friend’s shop and destroyed the friend’s grass cutting machine after he was not given his debt.

The friend filed a police report.

When police officers went to arrest Khumalo, he became violent, resisting arrest and bit one who tried to handcuff him.

He was eventually overpowered.

