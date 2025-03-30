Source: Teacher acquitted of indecent assault – The Southern Eye

A SOLUSI High School teacher has been acquitted of charges of allegedly fondling the manhood of one of his students.

The teacher, Tafadzwa Mushangwe, was found not guilty by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

According to the court, the state failed to bring sufficient evidence to nail the teacher.

The state alleged that Mushangwe (26) summoned one of his Form 4 students to his office.

He allegedly dragged the student close to his chest soon after he entered his office and unzipped his trousers before fondling his manhood.

The student subsequently bolted out of the office and went to report to the matron.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged the incident happened on January 18.