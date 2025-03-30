Source: Suspected cattle rustler axes herd of seven – The Southern Eye

A SUSPECTED cattle rustler axed seven cattle before fleeing the scene where he was skinning the carcases after he was disturbed by passers-by in a bushy area on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson assistant inspector Nomalanga Msebele a whistleblower from Lavendale was walking from Woodendale to Lavendale when he stumbled upon seven carcasses in a bushy area near Mpofu plot E2, Umguza.

“After alerting his neighbours, they called the police who attended the scene and observed that an unknown accused person used an unknown object to strike and kill seven herd of cattle, leaving their carcasses scattered at the scene after having been disturbed by passers-by,” Msebele said.

She appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect. “Police are busy trying to locate the owner of the cattle,” Msebele said.

“People from Woolendale and the neighbouring areas, are advised to visit Zimbabwe Republic Police Nkulumane and see the officer in charge.”