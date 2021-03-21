Source: Suspected land baron appears in court | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Correspondent

Suspected land baron Felix Munyaradzi yesterday appeared in court facing charges of attempting to defeat the course of justice and interfering with a State witness.

Munyaradzi is accused of attempting to coerce Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, who is a State witness in another case before the courts, to withdraw charges laid against him.

Magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro heard that sometime in July, the complainant, Asst Comm Makodza, filed a report of fraud against Munyaradzi after he sold him a residential stand that was later sold to another buyer. It was the State’s case that Munyaradzi was arrested and taken to court before being released on bail by the High Court and as part of his bail conditions he was ordered not to interfere with witnesses.

On an unknown date in January this year, the court heard, Munyaradzi allegedly sent emissaries to try and influence Asst Comm Makodza to withdraw the charges and negotiate an out-of-court settlement before the case ran its course. Munyaradzi allegedly threatened Asst Comm Makodza with arrest if he failed to comply. The court heard that Munyaradzi unlawfully defeated or obstructed the course of justice by interfering with a State witness who was due to testify against him in court.

Mrs Muchuchuti-Guwuriro rolled over the matter to Monday for continuation of the bail application.