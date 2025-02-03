Source: Suspected land baron banned from Town House – The Standard

A Harare-based alleged land baron has been barred from visiting Harare City Council offices on charges that he was corrupting councillors and management to grab vast tracts of land in the capital.

Gilbert Bgwende, was banned from visiting the council offices after it emerged that he met some councillors at a food outlet in the city centre where a plot to grab land was hammered out.

Bgwende is allegedly in the habit of name-dropping senior government officials and those in Zanu PF.

A councillor who refused to be named confirmed the meeting with Bgwende.

“It is true we met Bgwende at a meeting at a food outlet in Harare where we discussed various issues, including issues of land,” said the source.

In response, the City of Harare barred the land baron from visiting its premises.

This is contained in a leaked memo from acting human shelter services boss Edgar Dzehonye addressed to the city’s head public safety and copied to top council management.

In the letter, Dzehonye said the land baron was in the habit of illegally grabbing council land and corrupting council officials..

“His illegal conduct is now habitual,” he said.

“This is unwelcome.

“His illegal activities once saw council taking action against his collaborators through disciplinary action.

“This resulted in some casualties in the form of council employees who were dismissed.”

The council boss said some of the council employees were still in prison over the illegal land grabs.

Dzehonye said the land baron had a criminal record.

“The worst of such acts were in Highfield Probation area where he shot and injured one Moffart Swizani sometime in 2019, the shooting was done using a 9mm pistol registered under firearm certificate number 453491 B acquired for gun Club Sport purposes with a maximum of up to 300 rounds of ammunition per year,” reads the letter.

“The reckless shooting resulted in a permanent injury to Moffart Swizani.

“This places him in a dangerous position for council employees who resist his machinations.”

Dzehonye alleged that Bgwende recently collected a substantial amount of money from an unsuspected local company for unserviced residential stands in Kuwadzana Township.

Dzehonye advised council personnel to be on high alert and stop him from entering council premises.

Bgwende told Standard People that he was a legitimate businessman and not corrupt.

“l know there are people who want to tarnish my image,” he said.

“In the shooting case l was acquitted.”

A land developer Getrude Dumba alleged that Bgwende was threatening her to give up some piece of land in the capital.

”l have done necessary procedures in buying land then comes someone who threatens me; l fear for my life,” she said.

Bgwende denied the charges.

A number of land barons in the capital are linked to the ruling Zanu PF party.

The land barons have also invaded wetlands, and left unsuspecting home-seekers counting their losses when the council demolishes their houses built on stolen land.