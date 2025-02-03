Source: Teacher up for fraud – The Standard

A teacher from a local college in Chitungwiza duped a UK certificate of sponsorship seeker sometime in 2023.

The suspect, Faith Parata, appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya on Friday and was released on US$ 50 bail.

Parata is back in court on February 26.

Allegations are that in December 2023, the complainant approached Parata seeking assistance in applying for a UK certificate of sponsorship since she wanted to relocate abroad.

Parata demanded US $3 150 for her services.

In March 2024, the complainant approached Parata enquiring about the COS but she shifted the date to June 2024.

Parata failed to deliver on the due date and kept on making empty promises.

The complainant reported the matter to police leading to her arrest.