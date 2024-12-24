Suspected robber appears in court for rape

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

Andrew Tinokunda Munemo, a suspected robber from Harare, has appeared in court facing charges of robbery and rape.

He allegedly hired a sex worker, only to rob and assault her on their way to his residence. During a session before Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere, Munemo was advised to seek bail from the High Court.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti said the incident occurred on December 15 at around 10pm.

Munemo met the 33-year-old complainant at Liz Bar in Harare’s Central Business District, where he solicited her services.

After the lady agreed to his request, they boarded a kombi allegedly to his place of residence.

Instead of taking her home, Munemo led her to a secluded area in Retreat Farm, Waterfalls, Harare.

There, he allegedly attacked the complainant by grabbing her neck from behind and threatening her with a knife.

He then demanded her valuables and ordered her to undress.

Out of fear, the complainant complied, surrendering her Huawei cellphone, handbag, US$59 in cash, and clothing.

Munemo then raped her without protection.

After the assault, he took her belongings and fled the scene, leaving the complainant behind. The court proceedings are ongoing.

