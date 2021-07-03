Source: Swedish envoy pledges support | The Herald

Ms Asa Pehrson

Herald Reporter

Sweden’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Asa Pehrson met Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda where she was briefed on the various economic and political reforms underway.

Zimbabwe and Sweden share cordial bilateral relations and the Nordic country has been one the largest donors to the country, especially in the fields of health, education, gender equality and promotion of human rights.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the ambassador said their discussions with the Speaker had been cordial and frank.

“We have, in our discussions, talked about economic development, reforms and I have been presented with a document, a very extensive one which will update me and my capital on the progress of economic and political reforms and I look forward to going through it,” she said.

Zimbabwe has instituted various economic and political reforms aimed at enhancing democratic space and personal freedoms and improve the investment climate.

Some of the reforms include the constitution of independent commissions, repeal of laws such as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, the Public Order and Security Act, licensing of private radio and television stations and the establishment of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency among other reforms.

Ambassador Pehrson added that they had discussed the importance of maintaining dialogue between the two countries.

President Mnangagwa has prioritised engagement and re-engagement with every country saying Zimbabwe’s foreign policy was hinged on promoting friendship and being an enemy to none.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Pehrson said Sweden was reviewing its development aid strategy that would guide its assistance to Zimbabwe in the coming few years.

She said the strategy would be completed by the end of the year or the beginning of 2022.