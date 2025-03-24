Synergies boost housing delivery

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda (centre) and his Deputy Musa Ncube (left) listen to Seeff Property Consultant Allen Manyunga explaining the plan for Galway Estate under the Dabuka Village in Goromonzi, Mashonalnd East, last Friday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Remember Deketeke, Herald Correspondent

SYNERGIES between the Government and the private sector will ensure the country reaches its goal of constructing more than 1 million flats and houses by the end of National Development Strategy 1, Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda has said.

Speaking on the progress of the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy while touring Dabuka Village development in Goromonzi on Friday, Minister Soda highlighted the willingness of the private sector to participate in housing delivery.

“We initially planned for 220 000 housing units within the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) framework, as we were uncertain about the level of private sector involvement,” he said.

“However, as we saw more real partners coming on board, and we had to adjust our target to 1 million housing units. The private sector has made a significant contribution to reducing the housing deficit. By the end of 2024, we had achieved over 700 000 housing units as part of NDS 1.”

Minister Soda was optimistic that the target of 1 million flats and houses would be met this year, attributing this progress to the supportive environment established by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa.

Government is committed to providing affordable housing for all Zimbabweans and fostering a conducive business environment, he said.

“If you analyse the cost structure for constructing a house, the major cost comes from the land itself. To mitigate this, we have adopted a densification approach where, instead of one house occupying a plot, we are constructing multiple units in a vertical format,” he said.

“The Government is working to ensure that the cost of doing business in Zimbabwe is manageable so that housing developments remain within reach for many citizens.

“This is part of our broader efforts to create an environment where housing is not only accessible but also affordable.”

Dabuka Village real estate director, Mr Never Mhlanga, said the village develops eco-friendly world-class integrated industrial, commercial, residential, institutional and recreational parks in line with the “Smart City” concept.

He said the creation of such a village is anchored on the four pillars of the NDS1.

“This project is complementing what the Government has been preaching, of creating an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 and housing is a key component,” Mr Mhlanga said.

“This project is going to create and spearhead industries, social development, infrastructure development, economic growth, and stability which are some of the pillars of the NDS1.”

With continued collaboration between the government and private developers, Zimbabwe is on track to significantly reduce its housing deficit and provide sustainable housing solutions for its growing population.