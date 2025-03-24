Zimpost targets insuring 300 000 vehicles this year

Yeukai Karengezeka, Herald Correspondent

In a move to boost vehicle insurance coverage in Zimbabwe, Zimpost has launched its annual Post Insurance Promotions, aiming to insure 300 000 vehicles this year.

Launched last Friday, the initiative is part of a larger national goal to reach one million insured vehicles.

The 2025 Post Insurance, “Insure, License, and Win” promotion, will run from April to October and will incentivise motorists who diligently pay their insurance premiums with the chance to win exciting prizes throughout the campaign.

Zimpost is partnering industry players such as Nicoz Diamond, Global Risk Underwriting Managers (Gruma), Zinara and Mr Pace.

In addition to the vehicle insurance promotion, two other initiatives—the Mr Pace Marathon and the Post Insurance “Staff Promotion”—will also be launched.

At the launch event, GRUMA’s managing partner Mr Muvengwa Marumahoko, said the campaign is important, adding that their objective is to insure at least 30 percent of Zinara’s target of one million vehicles.

He noted that last year, they successfully insured about 200 000 vehicles through their post-insurance network and that this year, they are striving for a significantly higher number.

Mr Marumahoko also highlighted the international recognition of the Mr Pace Marathon, now in its fourth year, stressing the commitment to ensure that funds are directed toward participants rather than administrative costs.

Mr Tendai Matanhire, representing Zinara, reiterated their support for the postal insurance initiative and pointed out that this programme aligns perfectly with their goal of licensing one million vehicles, launched this month.

With approximately 1,3 million vehicles in Zimbabwe, he believes this target is within reach.

Zimpost Postmaster General Mr Maxwell Chitendeni announced that the Mr Pace Marathon is scheduled for May 10 at the National Sports Stadium, B Arena.

He emphasised that the promotions are designed to benefit local communities, clients, and employees.

Mr Chitendeni said the promotions aim to reward both staff and clients, with the staff promotion continuing until September 2025.

The grand finale for the staff promotion is set for November, where outstanding managers and clerks will receive substantial cash prizes.

The best-performing regional postal manager will receive US$1 000, while the first, second, and third best managers in each region will receive US$800.

Further, the best support staff per region will be awarded US$500, and the top three counter clerks will receive a combined US$1 500.

The initiative by Zimpost and its partners is set to make significant strides in enhancing vehicle insurance coverage across Zimbabwe, aiming to protect more motorists while rewarding loyal clients and dedicated employees.