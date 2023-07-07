Source: Take courage! Stand up and let your voices be heard through the ballot: Catholic bishops’ impassioned plea to voters – #Asakhe – CITE

Zimbabwe Catholic Bishop’s Conference (ZCBC) has called on voters to reject politicians who incite violence and instead vote for deserving candidates in the August elections.

The Catholic bishops, in a statement, urged voters to “Take courage! Stand up and let your voices be heard through the ballot”.

Zimbabweans go to the polls on August 23 to elect new representatives and the clerics said by voting, the citizens “determine the nation that you want, you choose its leaders for the next five years”.

“Your vote is your personal decision and an expression of your freedom. Do not be intimidated, coerced or manipulated to vote against your will. Refuse to be used in violent attacks against your fellow brothers and sisters. Any party or politician that incites violence or persuades you to join in violent attacks, is not worthy of your vote. Give your vote to those who deserve it,” the clerics said.

The bishops called on politicians to present themselves as noble individuals who are worthy of people’s votes, reminding them that history would judge them harshly should there be chaos.

They said should the politicians divide the people, it would be difficult to govern them beyond the elections.

“You have a huge responsibility for the lives of our people. In these weeks you have space and the power to influence the citizens. Exercise this privilege responsibly. History will judge you harshly, should the nation be divided because of you. After all the campaigns and elections have come and gone, there remains not just party people to be governed, but the whole nation,” the bishops said.

Media organisations were urged to report freely and fairly, recognising their mandate to educate people and keep them informed.

They were urged to give fair and equal coverage to all political players so that people may be well informed and make informed decisions on the day of voting.

“Most people, who do not attend campaign rallies, are informed through your news coverage. Be non-partisan, cover all parties in the same manner. Be factual in vour reports. Report without fear or favour. Avoid misrepresentations and biased reporting,” the bishops said.

“Let your role be that of midwifery, enable all politicians to be heard. It is not for you to be mouthpieces of particular parties. We strongly appeal to you that you stand up and be counted in peace building. Be credible sources of information that people can turn to as they seek to discern who to vote for. May you not be accused of creating an unlevel playing field, by aligning yourself with a particular party and pushing its agenda.”

The clerics also encouraged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to deliver free, fair and credible elections.