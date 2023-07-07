Source: Supreme Court says Natpharm, Drax contract valid –Newsday Zimbabwe

The Supreme Court bench has upheld the decision by the High Court to clear Drax Consult of any wrongdoing over its US$20 million contract with the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) for the supply of medicines and medical sundries.

Natpharm said that the contract was improperly awarded, but a full Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Joseph Musakwa, Chinembiri Bhunu and George Chiweshe unanimously upheld the High Court decision.

The bench said it will avail reasons for the ruling later.

“It is hereby ordered that the appeal is dismissed. The appellant shall pay the costs of suit.”