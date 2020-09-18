Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) President, Takudzwa Ngadziore was heavily assaulted by police officers while addressing the media near Impala Car Rental today, September 18, 2020

Source: Takudzwa beaten, left for dead – The Zimbabwean

Last week, Ngadziore was arrested for taking part in a demonstration at Impala Car Rentals whose vehicles are allegedly being used by state agents to abduct opposition and civic society activists.

Today, law enforcement agents also harassed journalists who were covering Ngadziore’s press conference.

CiZC is appalled by the continued crackdown on dissent by the Zimbabwean government.

We implore the government to uphold citizen’s fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution including the right to life, the right to protest peacefully as well as freedom of assembly and association.