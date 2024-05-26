Source: Tammy Moyo drops scintillating music video – The Standard

Sensational Afropop musician Tammy Moyo has dropped a scintillating music video titled Zvakadaro.

The video that has received a fair reception by her legion of followers, encourages people to value their identity and be proud of their culture.

“The video song is all about self-love, I am just encouraging people to be proud of their situations and their identity,” said the diva on the sidelines of the launch.

The widely travelled musician added that the video song chronicles her experiences in the music industry.

“The video song also speaks of my journey thus far. It is a journey of hard work and the situation applies to everyone, especially my fans.

“I give credit to the team that works behind the scenes. It’s their vision and dedication that has largely contributed to this success story,” she said.

Meanwhile, Moyo is set to embark on an anti-drug abuse campaign, visiting different schools across the country.

“I have realised that there is a rise in drug and substance abuse among the youths. I am launching an initiative that will see me touring schools across the country.

“The idea is to speak to the youths and make them realise the potential in them. The tour will begin in Bulawayo and as a creative artist I want to safeguard the future of these young people and make them realise that drug abuse will only ruin their future and potential.

“I wish you to partner with the government through the ministry of youth and take this initiative to another level,” she said.