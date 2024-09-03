Tamuka bus accident latest: bodies identified, repatriation process underway

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg is finalising the repatriation process of some of the 15 Zimbabweans who died in two seperate road accidents in South Africa.

Ten of the victims died on Tuesday when a Mzansi Express bus they were travelling in from Bulawayo overturned near Makhado town in Limpopo Province.

A total of 35 people were injured.

The second incident occured in the same province near Mokopane town on Sunday, where five other Zimbabweans died.

Consul-General Mr Eria Phiri visited the scene of the accident in Mokpane on Monday and later proceeded to the hospitals to meet the injured.

“The Tamuka Coaches bus was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members,” said Mr Phiri.

“It was involved in an accident 8 km before Mokopane tollgate in the Limpopo Province. Five perished on the scene of accident including the driver.”

He said 10 of the injured passengers were admitted at Mokopane Hospital where six were treated and discharged.

“Two others (one female and one male) are still admitted and of the10 patients, two requested to be transferred to a medical facility in Johannesburg close to relatives and the request was granted by hospital authorities,” said the Consul-General.

“The rest who had no injuries proceeded with the journey to Zimbabwe.

Voortrekker Hospital admitted 24 and all were treated and discharged.

The Consul-General confirmed that of the five bodies, four were positively identified by the relatives, while one body of a man is yet to be identified. Processes to repatriate the bodies of the four deceased has since commenced.

He said they expected most of those killed in the Makhado accident to be repatriated for burial in Zimbabwe by Friday.

The body of Kudzai Ncube who was shot and killed by a commercial farmer who threw her remains in a pigtsy, he said was repatriated on Monday evening for burial in Gokwe North in the Manoti area.