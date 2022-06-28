Source: Tapiwa Makore murder trial in false start – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE trial of Thanks Makore, Tapiwa Makore (Snr), Maud Hunidzarira, and Tafadzwa Shamba, who are accused of killing Tapiwa Makore (7) in 2020 for ritual purposes failed to kick off yesterday.

High Court judge Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa had to postpone the matter to October 3-14 following consent by all parties involved.

Tapiwa was allegedly brutally murdered by his two uncles, Shamba, a gardener and Hunidzarira at Nyamutumbu village in Murehwa.

A total of 10 witnesses have been lined up to testify in the matter.

Justice Munangati Manongwa apologised for the delay in commencement of the trial, saying the witnesses will be refunded their transport money to Harare.

“l do apologise that the trial did not start today; the prosecutors who are responsible for this particular case are involved in another trial in court B,” she said.

Makore (Snr) and Hunidzarira, who are out of custody, were ordered to abide by their bail conditions. The suspects were also advised to prepare their defence before the trial commences.

According to one of the alleged killer’s confessions, the boy was drugged and mutilated so that they could sell his body parts to a witch doctor for US$1 500.

The family faced prolonged suffering after enduring over six months without burying his body, which had a missing head