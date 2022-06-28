Source: Police still probing missing student case – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday said they were yet to conclude investigations to ascertain if the body parts recently found belong to St Mathias Tsonzo High School student Livingstone Sunhwa (19) who went missing last year.

As first reported by NewsDay, Sunhwa reportedly went missing on December 6, 2021 before writing his Ordinary Level English examination.

Sunhwa was reportedly arrested on December 5, 2021 by police in Mutasa district, Manicaland province following a break-in at St Mathias Tsonzo School tuckshop.

Police said groceries were found in his dormitory. The police further said they then released Sunhwa under the custody of school headmaster only identified as Sandura, but the pupil mysteriously vanished before writing an examination.

In an interview yesterday, Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo said: “We are still carrying out our investigations and we are yet to conclude our investigations, so I cannot comment further.”

Decomposed remains suspected to be those of Sunhwa were found in Manicaland province last week and the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland, which runs the school, said they are waiting for DNA tests to be conducted on the remains.

“We are still waiting for the DNA test results. If they are positive, as an institution, we are a responsible authority which values life, so will be urging the law enforcement to find out what really transpired and conclude the matter,” Anglican Diocese of Manicaland registrar Ashel Mutungura said.

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, the Primary and Secondary Education ministry also said investigations were underway.

“The ministry had since started its investigations on the whereabouts of the missing pupil, but had not made any credible leads when on June 24, 2022 reports of remains allegedly resembling Livingstone Sunhwa were discovered in a shallow grave close to St Mathias Tsonzo High School,” the statement read in part.