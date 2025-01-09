Source: ‘Teachers not ready for schools opening’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

Schools are set to open on January 14 this year, with the Primary and Secondary Education ministry introducing a new syllabus, the Heritage-Based Curriculum which replaces the Competence-Based Curriculum.

WITH a few days left before schools open for the first term, teachers have revealed that they are not ready to offer their services, citing incapacitation and low morale, among other challenges.

Since President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power, teachers have been threatening to strike, calling for the restoration of the US$540 basic salary they earned in 2018.

However, their employer has threatened to sack those who take part in collective job action.

An average teacher earns around US$300, with part of their salary paid in the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

According to Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, the organisation conducted a survey across the country’s 10 provinces, gathering views from members on their state of preparedness for the new school term.

“The Zimbabwe education sector has been suffering from aggressive socio-economic turmoil for over 20 years, with visible rot in all facets of the sector. Teacher remuneration by the State still remains a sticking point,” Masaraure told NewsDay in an interview yesterday.

“To compound an already critical situation, teachers are having their civic and political rights infringed by the ruling party, with most teaching stations in rural outposts a nightmare for teachers due to interference by political parties, especially the ruling party.”

He said teachers across the country’s provinces were unhappy about unfavourable working conditions.

“In Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North and South, Masvingo and Midlands provinces, over 82% of teachers based in rural outposts are complaining about unfavourable working conditions, such as unavailability of water, decent accommodation and bad infrastructure in schools,” Masaraure said.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou echoed similar sentiments, adding that teachers were not ready for the opening of schools.

“Teachers are ill-prepared for the opening of schools in 2025,” he said.

“Fundamentally, the year 2024 was one of the most precipitous years in labour relations with the government.

“They failed to restore the purchasing power parity of US$540 basic salary.”

Zhou said government failed to meet a host of other allowances, including those for heads of departments, A-Level, bloated class, composite class, Early Childhood Development, class teacher and other responsibility allowances.

According to Zhou, if the government is sincere, it can facilitate meaningful engagement before schools open.