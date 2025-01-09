Source: Court denies Zim activist Rusere freedom -Newsday Zimbabwe

Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova yesterday denied Talent Rusere bail when he appeared before the courts facing allegations of violating immigration laws and the Data Protection Act.

A ZIMBABWEAN activist arrested for breaching the Data Protection Act after he allegedly circulated videos claiming that Zimbabweans voted in the disputed elections in Mozambique was yesterday denied bail.

In his ruling, magistrate Matova said Rusere was not a proper candidate for bail considering that he had no tangible address and he could abscond if released on bail.

Matova further stated that Rusere was residing in Botswana without a valid passport

Rusere, who is self-acting, took almost one week applying for bail.

In his initial appearance, Rusere filed complaints saying he was blindfolded and tortured on his arrest before being driven to Harare at night to appear in court.

The State initially opposed bail, arguing that Rusere was residing in Botswana without a valid passport and was of no fixed abode.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that on December 23 last year, Rusere was deported through the Plumtree Border Post after being caught without a valid passport in Botswana.

Rusere is said to have left Zimbabwe on an unknown date without a valid passport and through an unidentified port of entry or exit.

It is further alleged that on an unknown date, Rusere originated and distributed video messages meant to incite unrest in Zimbabwe and other parts of the Southern African Development Community region.

As a result, some Zimbabweans reportedly responded on various social media platforms by threatening to engage in violent activities in solidarity with the opposition in Mozambique.