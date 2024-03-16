Source: Teachers reject meagre salary adjustment –Newsday Zimbabwe

Progressive Teacher’s Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe

TEACHERS have rejected the meagre 6,66% cost of living adjustment which was proposed by the government, saying they want a meaningful salary increment.

Government increased the current US$300 cost of living adjustment by US$20 to US$320, a figure which was deemed insufficient and out of touch with the economic realities facing educators.

Progressive Teacher’s Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe accused the government of disregarding the harsh realities faced by teachers.

“We want to make it clear that the above figures are meaningless and far from our expectations. Government had turned a blind eye to the realities on the ground. Teachers are suffering because of poor salaries. As if that is enough, the government introduced and continues to put punitive taxes which further erode the meagre salaries of teachers, yet the government is offering pathetic salary adjustments,” Majongwe said.

“As PTUZ, we want to send a clear message to the government and President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the second republic is yet to fulfil its promises to workers in general and teachers in particular. The Leaving No One behind mantra seems to refer to others not workers/teachers because they were left behind since October 2018 and continue to trail since then.”

Majongwe also revealed that teachers are receiving notifications from funeral assurance service providers indicating that their salaries in local currency are no longer adequate to cover deductions.

In a letter dated March 14, Zimbabwe Teachers Association national secretary-general Goodwill Taderera denounced the hurried nature of the meeting unions had with government representatives and the lack of opportunity for meaningful discussion.

“This meeting was hastily convened and there was no room to discuss positions. It closed out a deep analysis of the economic experiences by workers. As a result of the lack of accommodation of workers’ views and the paltry awards, the workers team refused to accept the offer but allowed the employer to pay un-agreed figures,” Taderera said.

“Further work still needs to be done through a planned consultative workshop on salary dilemma for the civil service.”

The education sector has been embroiled in a protracted battle as teachers across the country have been advocating improved working conditions and want their salaries to be restored to the pre-October 2018 levels of US$540 for the least paid employee.

Government says it has no resources to pay the amounts.