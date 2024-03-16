Source: Zanu PF doles out 3 600 residential stands -Newsday Zimbabwe

A TOTAL of 3 600 youths in Chipinge, Manicaland province, are set to benefit from a residential stands project spearheaded by the Zanu PF provincial youth league.

The housing project was officially launched by Youth minister Tino Machakaire, who was represented by his deputy Kudakwashe Mupamhanga this week.

“I was looking at this project which has all stakeholders involved. When Zanu PF Manicaland youth’s chairperson Stanley Sakupwanya told me about the project, it started as a joke, but it is now real,” Mupamhanga said.

“We want every province to copy from this project. Yes we had elections, our President Emmerson Mnangagwa won and now we are in the development phase.”

The youths were asked to pay US$260 each to Chipinge Town Council as survey funds before being allocated the stands.

About 500 residential stands have already been pegged.

Chipinge town secretary James Mutemera said he is accountable for all the money that will be channelled to the council.

“This project is institutionalised, and all the money is in the council’s hands. What we need is for the youths to give us their beneficiaries to be interviewed using our council policy. We are urging the youths to start paying up the title surveying funds so that they start developing the residential stands,” he added.

EmpowerBank CEO Shadreck Mhembere said they would also help the youths build their homes.

“We are not only supporting Manicaland province, but we are supporting the entire country in supporting President Mnangagwa’s vision 2030,” he said.

Sakupwanya, who is Zanu PF Manicaland youth quota MP and provincial youth chairperson and the one who initiated the project said the programme would spread its wings to other districts.

“We are moving to other districts with this project, and this is what our President is always saying that we need to empower the youths,” he said.