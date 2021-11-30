Police are deeply reluctant to arrest known Zanu PF hooligans who killed MDC Alliance member Nyasha Zhambe Mawere in Gutu District.
Source: Team Pachedu slams incompetent ZRP – The Zimbabwean
One Baster Mafio coordinated the Zanu PF hooligans who attacked Zhambe.
In a statement, Team Pachedu accused the police of failing to protect vulnerable citizens.
The late Nyasha Zhambe (MDC-A) was abducted and tortured by ZANU thugs led by Baster Mafio when Chamisa visited Gutu last month.
A police report was made (RRB45962/19), but the perpetrators were never arrested.
We do not have real police in Zimbabwe!
@PoliceZimbabwe
