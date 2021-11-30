Team Pachedu slams incompetent ZRP 

Police are deeply reluctant to arrest known Zanu PF hooligans who killed MDC Alliance member Nyasha Zhambe Mawere in Gutu District.

Source: Team Pachedu slams incompetent ZRP – The Zimbabwean

One Baster Mafio coordinated the Zanu PF hooligans who attacked Zhambe.

In a statement, Team Pachedu accused the police of failing to protect vulnerable citizens.

The late Nyasha Zhambe (MDC-A) was abducted and tortured by ZANU thugs led by Baster Mafio when Chamisa visited Gutu last month.

A police report was made (RRB45962/19), but the perpetrators were never arrested.

We do not have real police in Zimbabwe!

@PoliceZimbabwe

