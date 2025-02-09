Source: Teen defrauds jobseekers – The Standard

The suspect, Patricia Makutsi (19), appeared before Magistrate Isheunesu Mayoba facing fraud charges.

A 19 year-old girl from Epworth allegedly defrauded a number of unsuspecting job seekers in a fake vocational training scheme.

Her accomplice, identified as Tatenda, is still on the run.

The court heard that between January 2 and February 4, Makutsi and her accomplice allegedly set up a bogus institution named Hello Tech Institute in Harare’s central business district.

They falsely advertised six-week courses in bakery, beauty therapy, and catering, charging each student US$60.

At least 30 students paid the fees, but the institute never opened.

Makutsi reportedly kept making excuses when asked when lessons would begin.

The total amount defrauded was US$1 800 and nothing has been recovered.