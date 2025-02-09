Source: NetOne loses over US$1m to dealer – The Standard

The suspect, Tinashe Denhere, from Budiriro 5 in Harare was released on US$500 bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

State-owned telecommunications company, NetOne, allegedly lost over US$1million in potential revenues after one of its dealers illegally activated mobile lines without authorisation.

The suspect, Tinashe Denhere, from Budiriro 5 in Harare was released on US$500 bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said sometime between June 2022 and March 2023, Denhere bought NetOne sim cards for re-sale and fraudulently registered them in the names of different persons.

Denhere later activated and distributed the sim cards to scores of individuals, defrauding the organisation of potential revenue from calls.

On February 5 this year, NetOne filed a report leading to his arrest.

The court heard that NetOne suffered actual prejudice to the tune of US$1 337 488.