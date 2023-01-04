Source: Teenager in court for armed robbery –Newsday Zimbabwe

A WATERFALLS teenager was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti on a charge of robbery, with one of his accomplices in hospital and the other in hiding.

The court heard that on December 30 , 2022 at around 11pm, the teenager who was in the company of Marlon Magara and Prosper Tomondo, hired a taxi from Harare’s central business district to Belvedere.

Upon arrival in Belvedere, the trio told the complainant to drop them off at a certain house.

It is alleged that one of the accused persons grabbed the taxi driver by the neck while the other one produced a knife and ordered him to step out of the vehicle.

They then forcibly took his wallet which contained US$26, a cellphone before driving off at high speed, leaving the complainant stranded

The teenager was found driving the stolen motor vehicle and was still in possession of the cellphone, which was positively identified by the complainant upon its recovery.

He was remanded out of custody and told to return to court on January 13, 2023 for a verdict.