Teenager struck by train near Chegutu 

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) confirmed the accident, saying the girl was rushed to Chegutu District Hospital for treatment.

HARARE, Feb 17 (NewsDayLive) – A teenage girl was hit from behind and injured by a train while walking along the railway line near Chegutu on Monday evening.

“We wish the teenager a speedy recovery and urge members of the public to always be on high alert and refrain from wearing earphones when near the tracks,” said the NRZ in a statement.

 

