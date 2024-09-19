TelOne gets nod to resell Starlink services 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Francis Gakanje-Business Reporter

STATE-owned telecommunication company, TelOne, has become the latest firm to secure a licence to resell Starlink, a Low Earth Orbit internet constellation, services in the country, adding its name to the growing list of entities that have already been approved.

Several companies have received the greenlight from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) to resell the high-speed internet service.

Potraz has licenced local companies that include Aura, Dandemutande, Frampol and Paratus as resellers of Starlink.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US billionaire Elon Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, providing coverage in more than 100 countries and territories.

It also aims to provide global mobile broadband. SpaceX started launching Starlink satellites in 2019.

The Starlink satellite internet technology is expected to revolutionise the way business is done in the country, especially online, in a world now largely driven by modern technologies.

Technology is one of the strategic pillars that anchors the Second Republic’s developmental agenda under Vision 2030 is innovation, science and technology, which saw the Government swiftly moving to licence the US technology firm to provide its services in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying the prioritisation of the digital economy and the emerging importance of technology in “our day-to-day activities requires the Government to lead from the front in providing an environment where investment in technology is promoted.

Starlink officially activated its signal in Zimbabwe on September 7, 2024, in a development that marked a giant leap in the country’s quest to boost digital connectivity, as well as access to affordable and ubiquitous internet services across the country.

This made Zimbabwe the 14th country in Africa to licence the low-cost high-speed internet service provider.

The cost of internet services is considered by many to be far much higher than in other countries, adding to the cost of doing business in the country, from an indispensable business process input.

In a statement announcing its licence to resell Starlink services, TelOne indicated that this was in tandem with its commitment to providing connectivity across Zimbabwe and beyond.

“Please be advised that TelOne is now an officially authorised Starlink Reseller. This exciting development expands our range of services that enable us to better serve you with modern and efficient connectivity solutions.

“TelOne is committed to providing connectivity across Zimbabwe and beyond. The appointment of TelOne as an authorised Starlink reseller enhances our ability to achieve this goal,” said TelOne in the statement.

The arrival of Starlink is expected to mark a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation, fostering economic growth and integration into the global digital economy.

Starlink has rapidly gained global traction providing high-speed, low-latency satellite internet to underserved regions.

Zimbabwe, with its rural connectivity challenges, stands to benefit from this technology.

According to TelOne, “The Starlink satellite internet solution is designed to deliver high-speed, low latency internet access including the most remote parts of the country.”

Potraz granted Starlink Zimbabwe(Pvt) Ltd two licenses: a telecommunications licence for network services and a national Internet Services Provider licence.

This licence stack authorises Starlink to provide internet services throughout Zimbabwe using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network.

The regulatory body has, however, issued a stern warning, saying that the sale or distribution of Starlink user terminals without proper authorisation and clearance is a criminal offence.

This comes as the Government moves to regulate the sale of end-user kits from the global satellite-based internet service provider.

In a statement, Potraz director general, Dr Gift Machengete said last week those who will sell the kits should not only be cleared by his organisation, but should be holders of licences for that purpose. He added that the clearance and licencing framework applied to both new and existing internet service providers and network operators.

Aside from recent launches in Botswana and Zimbabwe, Starlink has also launched in Sierra Leone, a year after receiving its licence to operate.

According to a World Bank report in 2021, only 34,8 percent of Zimbabwe’s population had access to the internet, which then was dominated by the country’s three major mobile network operators.