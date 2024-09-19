Zim blueberries hog limelight in Malaysia

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mrs Madziva engages potential buyers of her company’s blueberry products from Zimbabwe at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase in Kuala Lumpur.

Kudzanai Sharara in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) is in full swing, and for Zimbabwean companies like Eden Chase, the event is proving to be a valuable platform to showcase their products and explore new markets.

Mrs Valerie Madziva, one of the founders of Eden Chase, a company specialising in the export of fruits and vegetables, shared her insights on the company’s participation at MIHAS and goals for the future.

According to Mrs Madziva, the second day of MIHAS saw a surge in interest for Eden Chase’s blueberry offerings.

“The first day was actually a great day,” shared Mrs Madziva.

“We received a lot of enquiries, and we already have several B2B meetings lined up after the expo concludes.”

This positive response stems from a gap in the market that Eden Chase is aiming to fill.

Despite its relatively late entry into the agricultural market, the blueberry has become a global favourite, thanks to its nutritional benefits and versatility.

From fresh consumption to processed products like juices, jams, and pharmaceuticals, the blueberry market has diversified significantly.

According to a recent report by Blueberries Consulting, the current worldwide blueberry production of 1.86 million tonnes needs to double within the next five years to keep up with consumer demand. Asia, Europe and North America are particularly driving this growth, with Asian countries such as Malaysia leading the way.

Zimbabwe has emerged as a promising player in the global blueberry market. With favourable cultivation conditions, the country has seen a rapid expansion in its blueberry acreage. The acreage was reported to be about 600 hectares in February 2023, producing approximately 9 000 tonnes annually. Of this, a significant portion, 6 500 tonnes, is exported, demonstrating Zimbabwe’s potential to significantly contribute to global demand.

As the global blueberry market continues to expand, Zimbabwe’s blueberry industry is well-positioned to capitalise on this growth. With its increasing production and focus on exports, the country has the potential to become a major supplier of blueberries to the international market.

Many potential clients Mrs Madziva encountered at MIHAS expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of blueberries they were currently importing from other countries. “They’re saying the berries are not really tasting nice,” she revealed.

This presents a golden opportunity for Eden Chase and many other blueberry farmers in Zimbabwe, whose focus on organic, high-quality blueberries stands out.

Blueberry interest in Malaysia is huge and at some point, the country hosted a blueberry summit where participants explored the marketability of blueberries in manufactured food products.

Blueberries are considered a healthy and flavourful fruit, and indications are that Malaysian consumers will readily accept the addition of blueberries as an ingredient in newly launched products.

Despite the promising initial response, Mrs Madziva acknowledges some challenges Zimbabwean companies face in the export market. “The cost of freight is just too high out of Zimbabwe,” she explains. This often discourages buyers who seek large quantities of products.

However, Mrs Madziva emphasises the importance of collaboration to overcome these hurdles.

“For Zimbabwe, we really need a lot of teamwork,” she stresses. “We need to aggregate, we need to come together, develop. Because it’s no longer about individual companies, but it’s all about synergies.”

She envisions a future where Zimbabwean companies work together to increase volume and establish a stronger presence in the international market. Organisations like ZimTrade play a crucial role in this endeavour, providing valuable training and support.

“They come in handy to support us, to give us the training and the know-how of what to watch out for,” Mrs Madziva acknowledges.

While blueberries are currently Eden Chase’s star product, they have ambitious plans for the future. “Our main key products are melons,” explains Mrs Madziva.

They offer a variety of melons, including seedless watermelons, rock melons, honeydew melons and musk melons. However, they are also keen to explore other opportunities, with gooseberries being a potential addition to their portfolio.

Malaysia a Gateway to Growth

Previously focusing on markets in the Middle East, Eden Chase sees Malaysia as a strategic hub for expanding its reach.

“Malaysia and Dubai are more of hubs in their regions,” says Mrs Madziva. “That’s the reason why we had that drive to come to the MIHAS, just to explore the opportunities that we can grab.”

The blueberry market is becoming increasingly competitive, with countries like Kenya and Egypt entering the scene. However, Mrs Madziva remains optimistic about Zimbabwe’s competitive edge.

“Zimbabwe has the advantage when it comes to the blueberries,” she says, referring to the measure of sugar content. This translates to tastier berries, a key differentiator for Zimbabwean produce.

Eden Chase is also looking towards value addition as a future direction. “There is a good opportunity for melon smoothies and juices,” Mrs Madziva observes. Processing their products allows them to capture greater value and diversify their offerings.

While Eden Chase builds its own brand, Mrs Madziva emphasised the importance of promoting Zimbabwe as a whole. “When you step into the export market, you forget about the brand identity, it’s now more of the nation, the country, our country Zimbabwe,” she declares.

Eden Chase’s participation at MIHAS highlights the potential of Zimbabwean agriculture on the global stage. With a focus on quality, collaboration, and value addition, companies like Eden Chase are poised to play a significant role in establishing Zimbabwe as a trusted source of fresh and delicious produce.

ZimTrade commits to follow-up actions

Commenting from his base in Harare, Allan Majuru, the chief executive officer of ZimTrade, expressed his strong hope for positive outcomes from MIHAS and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwean exporters.

“We will make follow-up programmes and meetings to ensure discussions from the trade fair will materialise,” he stated. “We are also planning to invite leading buyers from Malaysia to visit Zimbabwe and engage local companies at their premises.”

Mr Majuru emphasised the importance of building trust and confidence among international buyers in Zimbabwe’s export industries. By facilitating visits and direct interactions, ZimTrade aims to create stronger relationships and pave the way for future business collaborations.