Source: TelOne learning centre to offer degrees -Newsday Zimbabwe

TELONE Centre for Learning has deferred its 2023 graduation ceremony as it prepares to transform into a university.

In a statement yesterday, TelOne spokesperson Melody Harry said the learning centre was working towards the attainment of university status which necessitated the extension of the learning period.

She said the restructuring and clean-up exercise in preparation for the attainment of university status was expected to start in 2024.

“The restructuring has seen the auditing of facilities, systems, staff capacity and teaching and learning methodologies. In assessing and stress testing the systems, it became necessary for at least 600 students in the supposed graduating class to be given more learning time so that specific subject areas are adequately covered,” Harry said.

She, however, said students who had been cleared for graduation were being issued with certificates and transcripts.

Harry said robust mechanisms have been put in place to safeguard the integrity of the centre’s courses to ensure continued production of quality graduates which has been the hallmark of the training centre since inception.