Source: US$30 pension shocker for retired teacher –Newsday Zimbabwe

the government has not honoured its obligation to pay Basic Education Assistance Module funds for the past two years.

“Education is in comatose because the government is not releasing money it should be putting. I also think that the government is reneging on its constitutional mandate rendering education to be in this state,” he said.

The former educationist said the future was bleak for teachers still serving unless the economy transforms and becomes more productive to enable their contribution to the National Social Security Authority to sustain them.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Takemore Mhlanga bemoaned the teachers’ meagre pensions.

He said the pensions were stressful, adding that they could not sustain families even for a month.

“The teachers’ pensions cannot sustain their lives, if you compare it to the current cost of living and standard cost of goods. The pension cannot sustain their monthly needs.

“For example, just recently, a teacher who served for 35 years retired and was given about ZWL$2 million, which is far below what he contributed as pension for the rest of his service.

“Government must be humane enough to pay teachers reasonable pensions, especially those who retire now, they must be paid in US dollars. There is no need to pay them the money that they know does not take them anywhere.”

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) Matabeleland South co-ordinator Urgent Moyo said government should respect its workers and restore the dignity of pensioners.

“Pensioners are no longer the pensioners we used to know a long time ago. The government must respect its workers and pay them a living salary while at the same time paying them handsomely when they retire,” he said.

“It is sad that when a teacher retires, he/she becomes destitute and dies suddenly because of stress. Many teachers become destitute when they retire and soon die because of stress. Government must take care of its workers.”

The PTUZ official accused authorities of investing teachers’ pensions in buildings, but fail to pay the pensioners.

Moyo, the retired teacher, is secretary for education in the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association and is a member of the Goat Farmers Association in Matabeleland South.

He started full-time teaching in 1983 and was a headmaster for 35 years. He headed a government, mission and private schools.