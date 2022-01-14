Source: TelOne partners ZNA for telecoms modernisation – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Lorraine Ndebele

STATE-OWNED telecommunications company TelOne has partnered the Zimbabwe National Army to modernise 58 sites countrywide under the US$1,2 million land-based network project.

Speaking during the handover of six completed sites, TelOne acting managing director Joseph Machiva said infrastructure and services which were installed on these sites included dedicated internet totalling 200Mbps, 4 IP/PBX with gateways, 37 advanced IP handsets, six digital switchboards as well as Wi-fi access points to provide ubiquitous internet service to all the official sites.

The six sites include Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru, Fifth Brigade HQ, 5.1 Infantry battalion, 5.2 Infantry Battalion and 5.3 Infantry Battalion, all at Battlefields, as well as 1.2 Infantry Battalion in Hwange.

TelOne commissioned and handed over the Magunje 2.3 Combat Group Training Centre site in March 2020.

“We are excited that these service offerings pave way for futuristic services such as video conferencing and these add-on services are very key as they allow ZNA to fully utilise the capabilities that come with this installed modern network,” Machiva said.

After full implementation of the land-based network infrastructure, the ZNA will be able to experience lower costs, increased accessibility, complete portability, higher scalability, clearer voice quality, multitasking and flexibility with softphones, Machiva revealed.

He added that once the modern IP PBX was installed at the ZNA headquarters, all the sites that were being commissioned on that day, including Magunje site and any future sites, could be linked to allow extension to extension calling regardless of location throughout the ZNA network.

In his acceptance speech, Zimbabwe Military Academy Commandant Arnold Gumbo said the ZNA strived to keep abreast with emerging technologies to march in step with the ever-changing ICT world.

“The completion of projects are only a phase as we would want to move on to the connection of the land-based data network and hooking up the formation PABX to the JMT PABX to save on some costs,” said Gumbo, who received the completed projects on behalf of army commander Lieutenant General David Sigauke.

As a way of improving the quality of ZNA’s service and experience, TelOne has restructured its retail division to create a special full-fledged department that solely focuses on government business.

The department has a head of department and dedicated accounts managers to take care of the current and future service needs and in addition there is a 24/7 support department that offers quick reaction and timeous restoration of services in the event of network challenges.

“Our implementation teams headed by the national implementation head are also ever ready to provide state-of-the-art seamless solutions suitable for each site requirements,” Machiva said.