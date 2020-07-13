Source: The blame game – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 11th July 2020

Despite everything, nobody can seriously question Zimbabwean creativity. To survive in a country with formal employment estimated as low as 10%, you have to be imaginative and intelligent.

Even the butcher of Beit Bridge Vice President Kembo Mohadi is not stupid. He has kept rather quiet following the fuss last year after he threatened his estranged wife with an axe. But now he has come up with an inspired explanation for the country’s economic difficulties.

‘We got our independence but the white man never gave us knowledge on how to run our economy,’ he declared.

Mohadi explained on state television that the colonisers did not do much to teach the locals. The only knowledge they acquired was to run bottle stores and general dealer businesses. ‘That was it: nothing more than that.’ (See: https://www.news24.com/fin24/economy/africa/zimbabwe-vp-blames-colonisers-for-not-teaching-locals-how-to-run-economy-20200705.)

Mohadi’s explanation does not account for the existence at independence of the University of Zimbabwe or the music or agricultural colleges or the schools all over the country, many of them on farms. But, nevertheless, it is an imaginative alternative to the now rather tired Zanu PF mantra blaming everything on ‘illegal’ sanctions.

The late unlamented President Mugabe – himself a victim of colonial education with endless degrees – wasted millions of tax payers’ money trying to challenge ‘illegal’ sanctions. Perhaps the government might now like to sue the UK over its alleged failure to educate Zimbabweans?

The police in Harare have given permission for a demonstration in Harare on 31 July against US sanctions – obviously so that they can argue that the planned opposition demonstration on that date must not be held (see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/50103686423/sizes/z/).

The Zanu PF demonstration will be held in the Central Business District and also outside the US Embassy. Perhaps Mohadi should suggest that they also demonstrate their ignorance outside the UK Embassy . . .

Other points

Veteran Zimbabwean commentator Cathy Buckle gives a graphic description of the current situation at home, where most civil servants including teachers and nurses are barely surviving, earning a basic salary now the equivalent of US$1 a day. See her latest letter: http://cathybuckle.co.zw/zimbabwes-clock-ticking-towards-immense-crisis/

Because of the coronavirus we can no longer physically meet outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London, so we have a virtual Vigil while the lockdown continues. We ask our activists to put on Vigil / ROHR / Zimbabwe regalia and take a photo of themselves holding an appropriate poster reflecting our protest against human rights abuses in Zimbabwe. The photos are uploaded on our Flickr site (see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72157715067285256). Our virtual Vigil activists today were Deborah Harry, Shylette Chipangura and Cynthia Chibanda who all kindly contributed to Vigil funds.

