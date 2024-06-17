Their meat is considered a delicacy, while their scales, which, like human fingernails, are made of keratin, are used in traditional medicines as they are believed to treat a range of ailments.

A startled pangolin will cover its head with its front legs, exposing its scales to any potential predator. If touched or grabbed it will roll up completely into a protective ball.

While their scales are a potent defence against predators, it is useless against poachers, and all species in Asia and Africa are now under threat.