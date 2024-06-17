Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 15th June 2024
One topic that easily caught the attention of activists this week turned out to be Wicknell Chivayo’s leaked audios, in which he laid bare the extent of state corruption in the awarding of government tenders and the massive looting of state resources by those linked to President ED Mnangagwa and the Vene associates.
Such is the anger amongst activists that they decided to do a petition to the UK authorities given the close relationship now enjoyed by the Zanu PF government and the wider EU. The close UK / Zimbabwe ties were also on display when leaders of all political shades were seen cosying up to each other at the King’s birthday bash at the British embassy in Harare, as if everything had gone back to normal in Zimbabwe.
Unfortunately, Vigil activists were aggressively confronted by a rogue, self-declared Zanu PF member, accusing activists of being ‘sell-outs’ and ‘desecrating Zimbabwe, my country’. He only walked away when Vigil activists pointed out to him Wicknell Chivayo’s trending corruption audios and the blatant lack of freedom in Zimbabwe.
Hats off to those who came today to give the hapless citizens of Zimbabwe a voice, some coming from as far afield as Scotland and Cardiff: Milton Bingwa, Shepherd Gandanga, Simbarashe Jingo, Charles Kanyimo, Jonathan Kariwo, Patricia Masamba, Mellisa Mbavarira and Ephraim Tapa. For photos see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720317949099/with/53793740158/.
Events and Notices:
