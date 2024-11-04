Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Business Reporter
The company’s recently released financial results for the half-year ended 30June 2024 underscore this shift.
“Overall, the revenue composition highlights Padenga’s increasing reliance on its mining operations as the key revenue and growth driver,” according to a research report by Stockbroking firm FincentCapital, a member of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
According to Fincent Capital (Fincent), a significant contributor to this transformation is Dallaglio, Padenga’s mining arm.
This surge highlights the growing importance of gold mining to Padenga’s overall business.
While the crocodile business remains a part of Padenga’s operations, its contribution to the group’s overall revenue has been declining.
“The crocodile business, despite being a smaller contributor, showed a modest 2percent growth in revenue compared to the same period in the prior year,” the FincentCapital report noted.
A Bright outlook for mining
Looking ahead, Padenga’s mining operations are poised for continued growth.With gold prices expected to remain strong, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on favorable market conditions.
“With gold prices expected to reach$2 679,92/t oz by year-end and $2 775,81 in 12 months, Padenga is poised forcontinued growth,” the report stated.
COMMENTS