Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

VP Chiwenga

Victor Maphosa-Mashonaland East Bureau

The church has a critical role in society through instilling values which strengthen communities and guide the future of our nation, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Speaking at the Roman Catholic-run All Souls High School in centenary celebrations held in Mutoko on Saturday, Vice President Chiwenga said the mission school has been a beacon of hope and a place where love and compassion have flourished in the hearts of countless individuals.

“Over the past century, the mission has been a beacon of hope and a place where love and compassion have flourished in the hearts of countless individuals. Each of you has played a vital role in this community and we have witnessed God’s works in our lives.

“Therefore, I want to congratulate All Souls Mission and the community for the 100 years since this school was built. Together, let us thank God for this. For the past 100 years, All Souls Mission has committed its work to the Lord through education outreach and spirit guidance.

The centenary celebrations were attended by Senate President Mabel Chinomona and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi.

VP Chiwenga said the Government recognised the critical role the church plays in society.

“It is a profound honour to join you in celebrating a hundred years of excellence at All Souls High School. On behalf of the President of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, I extend our gratitude for inviting us to this momentous occasion.

“This milestone not only harnesses the enduring leaders of education in our community, but also reflects the values instilled in each generation that has walked through this esteemed institution.

“The endeavour has strengthened the mission and enriched the community proving that when we align our efforts with God’s purpose we can achieve great things.

“As Government, we recognise and cherish the critical role the Roman Catholic Church plays in shaping young minds and guiding the future of our nation. Education is the bedrock of our society and it is through institutions like All Souls Mission that we cultivate the leaders, thinkers and innovators of tomorrow.”

He said the Roman Catholic Church’s unwavering dedication to nurturing young minds is commendable and aligns perfectly with the national vision, which aspires to create an empowered and prosperous society by 2030.

VP Chiwenga said All Souls Mission was founded by German missionaries in 1924. The school began as a centre of teaching Christianity where evangelisation was combined with education. He added that then, all centres of evangelism evolved into de facto schools.

“The school’s humbling beginning was marred with challenging conditions, yet the missionaries persevered despite the hot and mosquito-infested environment. People died from malaria, but they never abandoned this place.”

VP Chiwenga also bemoaned drug and substance abuse as well as cybercrimes that are threatening the future of youths in Zimbabwe.

“Today, we face dangerous cultural invasions that threaten to undermine the moral fabric of our community such as the misuse of cyber material, hate speech, and drug and substance abuse. The Government calls on youths to invest their knowledge into respectful service in society, following the example set by the missionaries who funded All Souls Mission a century ago.

“I commend All Souls High School for its proactive stance against drug and substance abuse. Let us work together, the church, the community and the Government in our endeavour to stop this drug and substance abuse challenge among the young ones and guide them to become exemplary people in society. If we do that, their future and that of our nation will be bright.

“This initiative is vital in today’s world, where our youths encounter numerous temptations and challenges. Equipping our students with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions is essential and I urge all of you to continue doing this important work.

Minister Munzverengwi also commended the mission for the critical work it is doing in Mutoko and the province as a whole.